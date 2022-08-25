The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has launched a new podcast show, ‘Archetypes’ where she talks to woman from different fields be it acting or sports or politics and share opinios on various women-centric topics. Now, in her next episode, netizens point out that it will be Deepika Padukone who will grace Meghan’s podcast show. Scroll below to know the truth!

On the first episode of Archetypes, Meghan called her dear friend and legendary tennis player, Serena Williams. Now it’s time for her second episode, and netizens are waiting to know who that will be.

As per a Pinkvilla report, a promo teaser of the podcast has been released. Among the voice clips, one voice seemed to belong to Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone who could be heard saying “Sensitive and emotional”. However, even though the confirmation is yet to come, netizens are quite sure that Meghan Markle’s next guest will be Deepika Padukone.

On the other hand, netizens were quick to point out that Priyanka Chopra who happens to be Meghan Markle’s closest friends who also was invited to the royal wedding is missing from the guestlist. Reportedly, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, Margaret Cho, and comedian Amanda Seales are listed as the guests for Meghan Markle’s podcast show among the others.

The first episode of Archetypes called, “The Misconception of Ambition with Serena Williams,” where Meghan Markle and Serena Williams talked about how women gets labelled for being ambitious.

Is Deepika Padukone going to grace Meghan Markle’s podcast, and Priyanka Chopra will not appear at her friend’s show? What do you think? Let us know!

