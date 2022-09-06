The biggest phenomenon in the making right now is the prequel series to the iconic TV show Game Of Thrones, titled House Of The Dragon. The show tracing the journey of house Targaryen released later last month and has possibly ruled many streaming charts all across the world. The cast of the show including Matt Smith, Milly Alcock and others have been appreciated as well. But what if we tell you Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen are eyed now.

Well, House Of The Dragon is tracing the journey of the House Targaryen and is exploring the Civil War that kind of made the House pay a very heavy toll. We have by now seen the 3 episodes. The makers are already planning the season 2 and they have found two major characters in Superman Henry and Wanda Elizabeth.

As per a Fandomwire report, makers of the House Of The Dragon are eyeing Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen for season 2. Insider even claims that if things fall in the right place, they might just confirm things and make their grand debut in the world of Westeros. Read on to know everything else you should about the same.

The same report talks about the roles that are possibly offered to the two in House Of The Dragon Season 2. It is being said that Henry Cavill is being considered to play Aegon I Targaryen or most popularly Aegon the Conqueror. As per George RR Martin’s work, Aegon is the most important character as he was the founder of Targaryen Dynasty of Westeros and even the First Lord Of The Seven Kingdoms.

As for Elizabeth Olsen, she has the most interesting part speculated by her name because it was also present in Game Of Thrones. Full marks for guessing you did, Olsen is being considered to play young Melisandre aka the Red Woman. Yes, you heard that right. Interestingly, Olsen had even auditioned to play Daenerys Targaryen back in the day.

How excited are you about this House Of The Dragon update? Let us know in the comments section below.

