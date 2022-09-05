Will Smith-Chris Rock’s Slapgate controversy has become one of the most controversial and talked about incidents in Hollywood history. While Will has shared an apology on social media, the comedian is surely not willing to forgive him soon.

Talking about the same, recently Chris spoke his mind on how he felt about the ‘Aladdin’ actors’ apology video.

As per Deadline, several days after Will Smith‘s long apology video on social media, Chris Rock has now decided to respond to the Hollywood actor’s video. The comedian was in one of his stand-up shows in London where he opened up about the topic claiming it to be a ‘hostage video’, claiming how hurt he was by the incident. It is to be noted that Chris alongside fellow comedian Dave Chappelle is performing across the UK, and Chris had mentioned the slap event in his previous shows as well.

Chris Rock shared his views on Will Smith’s long apology saying, “f** your hostage video.” He also went on to refer to Will’s award-winning performance in the 2001 film Ali saying, “Yes that s** hurt. He played Ali. I can’t even play Floyd Mayweather.” For the unversed, On 27th March 2022, during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, Chris Rock was hosting the event where he joked about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith shaved head saying, “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2.”

The joke referred to Demi Moore’s 1997 film GI Jane where Demi’s character shaved her head. The joke had not settled well with Will, who was later seen walking down the ramp and slapping Chris right across the face. Later in the show, Will apologized to the Academy and the audience present but had not mentioned the comedian’s name. The actor was still banned from the Academy for ten years as punishment for his behaviour.

