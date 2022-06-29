Will Smith is one of the most brutally honest actors that you will ever come across. He’s funny, charming and always keeps it transparent with his fans. Back in 2021, the King Richard actor released his memoir and opened up on various aspects of life. The 53-year-old also opened up on his s*x life in his teenage days and how he confessed to having too much s*x to get an orgasm that he would sometimes even vomit. Yes, you read that correctly. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Smith is currently married to Jada Pinkett Smith and shares two kids with her named Jaden and Willow. The couple often make headlines for their controversial marriage and have openly talked about their s*x life in public too. Coming back to the topic, Will in 2021 released his memoir which also talked about his teenage years.

Will Smith in the memoir revealed that he dated a girl named Melanie who started living with his family eventually due to her family situation as her mother was imprisoned for killing his father. The duo then started dating and Will found out that she cheated on him leaving him heartbroken and sad.

Will Smith wrote, “I desperately need relief but as there is no pill for heartbreak, I resorted to the homoeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant s*xual intercourse. Up until this point in my life, I had only had s*x with one woman other than Melanie, but over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena.”

The King Richard actor only stopped having s*x when it started taking a toll on his health and talking about the same, he said, “I had s*x with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm. It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit… In every case, though, I hoped to God this beautiful stranger would be ‘the one’ who would love me, who would make this pain go away, but invariably, there I was, retching and wretched. And the look in the eyes of the women even further deepened my agony.”

What are your thoughts on Will Smith opening up on his teenage s*x life in his memoir? Tell us in the comments below.

