English actress and comedian Emily Atack is set detail the sexual harassment she suffered on a daily basis in a new documentary to be aired by the BBC.

The 32-year old, who shot to fame after landing the role of Charlotte Hinchcliffe in ‘The Inbetweeners’, will discuss how s*x pests have targeted her online for years, whilst trying to understand why, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Emily Atack told The Sun: “With this documentary, I am hoping to find answers to the many questions I’ve been asking myself my entire life, and I hope it will go on to help thousands of others too.”

According to Mirror.co.uk, the documentary will also follow Emily Atack as she seeks to speak to men who have sent her explicit content in the past, as she investigates the psychological reasons for such behaviour.

Earlier this year, she told the Mirror that being bombarded with s*xually explicit images from men puts her off her cornflakes. She revealed the unwanted trolling starts as soon as she wakes up and she receives pictures of “about 10 penises I have not asked to see” before breakfast.

The star added that the unwanted messages can take their toll, declearing “If someone sends me a sexually explicit message, I’m like, ‘Why have they said that to me?’ It makes you question who you are and why you’re single.”

Emily Atack’s mother, comedian Kate Robbins, will also feature in the hard-hitting documentary, as the pair discuss her ordeal. She claims she receives up to 200 messages per day that feature explicit or s*xual content.

