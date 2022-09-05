We were just recovering from the happy shock that Kevin Feige gave every Marvel fan last month at the San Diego Comic-Con. Marvel’s head announced the phase 5 and phase 6 lineup for the MCU and that included some of the biggest surprises. While we process those titles till now, seems like the studio is all set to show you who will be included to those films in the D23 Expo. And there 7 Hollywood stars that are being introduced including Henry Cavill.

For the unversed, phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is taking the phase 4 troop ahead of introducing many new faces to the universe. The intent is to of course unite them at phase 6 where two Avengers movies wait for us. So the thought that there will be multiple new faces and some very big ones should not be surprising. Of course, names should be.

So now a Twitter account has speculated news that D23 Expo that is just a couple of days away now, Marvel is planning to introduce 7 new big Hollywood names to the world as the new faces and the list obviously includes Superman fame Henry Cavill, but surprisingly John Boyega and Daisy Edgar-Jones as well. Read on to know the seven names.

As per Geek Vibes Nation, Kevin Feige will bring along with him Henry Cavill, Denzel Washington, John Boyega, Giancarlo Esposito, Jodie Comer, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and John Krasinski to the D23 Expo. While Krasinski has already appeared in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, he played a variant of Reed Richards. But there is no confirmation whether he will be full fledged a part of Fantastic Four.

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of buzz in the Marvel Cinematic Universe today. Reports have also claimed that Tobey Maguire has been roped in to play Avengers: Kang Dynasty. Stay tuned to Koimoi as we bring to you more on this everything else from the entertainment world.

