No other movie will be able to pull off the cameo game as strong as Spider-Man: No Way Home did last December. The movie which was a celebration of Peter Parker and his world turned out to be a treat that every fan rejoiced in. The biggest surprise that was already known but still happened to as exciting as expected was Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield joining Tom Holland to reprise their versions of Peter. And now it looks like Tobey’s MCU future is accelerated and that brings him to Avengers: Kang Dynasty.

It was last month when Kevin Feige took the center stage at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and announced the illustrious lineup for the next two phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was announced that the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will reunite to save earth from the new baddie in 2025. The first film with be Avengers: Kang Dynasty. And seems like it isn’t just Tom Holland’s Peter Parker alone joining the saviours but Maguire too.

As per the newest word from the little birdies it looks like Marvel is making sure they give the audience what they want and truly deserve. A viral tweet from the handle MCU source claims that Tobey Maguire has joined the Avengers: Kang Dynasty and the news is confirmed. There is no confirmation from the horse’s mouth, but the insider seems to be pretty much confident about their tea.

Meanwhile, the Tweet is going crazy viral and fans are only reacting with all the love they have for Tobey Maguire and the excitement for Avengers: Kang Dynasty. There are no characters yet confirmed as part of the movie other than Kang, which is of course obvious.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now enjoying a new theatrical run for the extended cut. There is of course much more than we have seen in the original. How excited are you for Tobey Maguire’s future in the MCU? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

