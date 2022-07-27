Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has already got a director, and it is someone we know. Marvel Studios took the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con by storm after announcing many new details regarding MCU’s future. The biggest news of them all was the confirmation of a 5th and 6th instalment of the fan’s most favourite saga.

Fans couldn’t be happier. However, it also announced that the Russo Brothers, Joe, and Anthony, won’t be directing the upcoming movies. For the unversed, the pair helmed Marvel’s biggest films, Endgame and Infinity War. Joe recently spoke about it and said they are too busy with other work.

But it seems like Marvel has already got a director for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and it is none other than Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Destin Daniel Cretton. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fifth instalment will be helmed by Cretton, who is also developing a Wonder Man series for Disney+ and a Shang-Chi sequel.

Simu Liu, the actor who plays Shang-Chi, responded to Destin Daniel Cretton directing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The actor recalled his and Destin’s first time at the Comic-Con in 2019 and feeling starstruck from seeing all the big-name celebrities. “Three years ago at SDCC 2019, Destin and I sat backstage at Hall H watching some of the most famous people on Earth take the stage,” Liu said.

“We looked at each other like, “damn, is this really happening to us right now?” IT’S F**KING HAPPENING BROTHER!” he added. Cretton helming Avengers 5 means that Marvel is ready to push through the Multiverse Saga as fast as possible.

This also makes us question whether we will be seeing Shang-Chi in the fifth part? Well, we can’t get our hopes up, but then as Marvel takes the multiverse route, anything can happen. What are your thoughts on Destin Daniel Cretton helming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?

