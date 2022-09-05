Is Amber Heard innocent? This one question has grasped the attention of several fans, especially since the defamation case. While the world has already labelled the actress guilty, except for a few, Heard continues to stand by her claims about Johnny Depp. For the unversed, the Aquaman star had allegedly been facing abuse from Depp.

Advertisement

She had even written an op-ed in which she stated the accusations without mentioning JD. However, it was obvious that it was about him. This led to one libel case and the recent defamation trial. While the Pirates of the Caribbean star lost the former one, he was victorious in the latter.

Now, a new report has come in stating that Amber’s legal team has accidentally leaked an email that alleges Heard is not innocent. A journalist, Jessica Kraus reportedly revealed an email that threatened her to stop writing about the famous alleged s*x parties thrown by Heard.“You’re in a great danger if you release Part 4 of Amber Heard fake s*s party stories. You don’t wanna mess with us. Think of your family Your choice,” the screenshot read.

Someone thinks they’re an arch nemesis in a James Bond film. pic.twitter.com/FirEm24KD3 — Jax 🏴‍☠️🇨🇺 (@TheNamesQ) August 26, 2022

Advertisement

As per sources, another email in response to the first one mentioned, “On June 2 after the verdict in order to change the narrative Alafair from Shane Comms contacted several Heardstan account in order further step up the effort of making Amber Heard look innocent.” It continued, “The unsealed doc was seen as a massive opportunity to shift the scale, even going so far as misrepresenting the facts.”

The aforementioned unsealed doc referred to the recent explosive court papers leaked by a few Johnny Depp fans to find dirt on Amber Heard. The 6000 pages instead backfired and revealed several things about JD, including drugging his ex Ellen Barkin before s*x, crude conversations with Marilyn Manson, and more.

Meanwhile, currently, Amber Heard has appealed the Johnny Depp verdict. So has the actor, who filed it right after The Rum Diary actress did.

Must Read: Timothee Chalamet Feels Social Media Might Cause ‘Societal Collapse’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram