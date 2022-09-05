Would Shakira and Gerard Piqué go to court over this split? It was recently announced that the Pop singer has separated from her longtime husband after he allegedly cheated on her. This news broke the internet, and netizens went haywire. Soon, reports of Gerard being with a new alleged girlfriend spread across the media.

It was said that Piqué is secretly dating a 23-year-old PR student, Clara Chia Marti, who he is said to have met while she was working at his production company Kosmos. She is allegedly the same woman the footballer cheated with on the Hips Don’t Lie singer.

At the same time, talks about divorce have filled the air. Previous reports suggested about the battle over the custody of their kids started after Shakira and Gerard Piqué split. But it also mentioned that the Waka Waka singer may be eyeing a truce. However, as per famous paparazzi Jordi Martin, who has claimed several things about the singer before, including her alleged secret relationship with Rafael Nadal, there might be legal drama brewing between the two.

It is no secret that several celebrity couples have been involved in legal battles. Just recently we saw Johnny Depp and Amber Heard locking horns at the court. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s drama also resurfaced. Jordi Martin said that it is very likely that Gerard Piqué and Shakira will end up facing each other in court. He added that negotiations between the two are not going well.

The high-profile couple would like to avoid that scenario Martin revealed and said that as things stand it is looking increasingly likely that it is the only way to solve their current dispute. “There is no regulatory agreement or any kind of agreement between Piqué and Shakira,” the pap said.

Amid her Spain tax fraud case, Shakira reportedly wants to move to Miami, US with her kids but Gerard Piqué is against them leaving Barcelona. Jordi Martin also said that with the current situation it would be the Latina singer who stands to lose in court for these very reasons.

