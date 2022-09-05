The biggest phenomenon this year that has created a big dent in the world of cinema and thunder at the box office across the globe is Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland in the leading role. The film has enjoyed an illustrious run enough to be listed as one of the top earners in the world. While the theatrical run was pretty long, the movie has hit shores again and there is a Charlie Cox’s Daredevil surprise.

For the unversed, Spider-Man: No Way Home was not just a movie but a celebration of sorts. The movie that had Tom in the lead also starred Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield alongside the star and had many baddies from the Spidey universe joining them to create some more problem. But the biggest addition was Daredevil aka Charlie Cox joining the camp.

Now Marvel has released an extended cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home in the theatres and as per reports there is even more Matt Murdock in the movie than we saw in the cut that released on December 2021. There is an entire new scene that includes Charlie Cox and Jon Favreau. Read on to know everything you need to know about the same.

As per a viral video on Twitter, the scene that is a part of the extended cut has Charlie Cox and Jon Favreau in an attorney’s office. While Happy Hogan is nervous and sweating continuously, Matt with his all wit and Daredevil attitude tell him to control sweating and that creates one of the most hilarious sequence. Watch it right below.

I would simply stop existing if he talked to me like that🫠🫠 #MattMurdock pic.twitter.com/YttNUPHSpz — Yen | #BringElodieBack (@Murdocklorian) September 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the scene has only created more excitement amongst Matt Murdock fans who are already pumped up about his entry to the MCU. The actor is now Marvel camp and will reprise his ‘very good lawyer’ in Daredevil: Born Again. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

