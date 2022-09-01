It seems like a lot of secret romance is brewing amongst the celebrities as the latest reports are Shakira dated Rafael Nadal. Just recently, Brad Pitt was making the headlines after it was suggested that he might be seeing Emily Ratajkowski romantically. Now, it is said that the Hips Don’t singer allegedly had a relationship with the tennis player

For the unversed, the Latina pop queen filed for a divorce from her longtime husband Gerard Piqué after he allegedly cheated on her. It is also said that she has been dating someone for months, a 23-year-old PR student, Clara Chia Marti. They met while she was working at his production company Kosmos.

While talking about Shakira, it is claimed that she dated Rafael Nadal. As per a paparazzi, Jordi Martin, who also leaked photos of Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti, the Waka Waka singer had a secret affair with the tennis star Nadal. The source didn’t drop the name but hinted at the duo’s alleged romance starting in 2009 when the two met for a video shoot for Gitana (Gypsy).

At that time, the singer and the 22-time Grand Slam champion were linked to different people. The pop star was reportedly dating musician, Alejandro Sanz and Rafael was in a relationship with his longtime GF and now wife, Maria Perello. “I can say that Shakira made a video clip with Alejandro Sanz, but she did not get involved with him,” Martin explained. “She got involved with someone equally or more famous.”

The source continued, “He is a world-renowned person and a top sportsman. He’s not a footballer, he’s a tennis player.” He added another big hint which all pointed fingers toward Rafael. “I say that there was something in a video clip with a top athlete in Spain, among the three best athletes in the history of the country. That’s where I leave it, I can’t name names.”

Well, even if they secretly dated then, both Shakira and Rafael Nadal went their own ways and started their own family. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

