Emily Ratajkowski is returning the heat on Instagram with her latest vacation snaps from Brazil. The supermodel and actress recently shared a series of mouthwatering photos that had her 29 million followers buzzing.

While soaking up the sun in Rio de Janeiro, Emily showcased her bold bikini body, but it was a particularly cheeky close-up of her butt in a micro thong that truly stole the show. Check it out here.

The Instagram carousel of over a dozen pictures and videos featured a voluptuous half-naked Emily flaunting her bikini game with unapologetic confidence. Among the standout moments were a couple of zoomed-in glimpses of her butt in a thong so minimal it left little to the imagination. The barely-there piece, coupled with her signature poise, had fans raving about her fearless fashion and the perkiness of her behind.

Other shots captured Emily rocking various eye-catching swimwear, including a cherry-print bikini and a Versace Baroque-print top that seemingly struggled to hold her firm skin together. The Gone Girl actress complemented these looks with vibrant wraps and Brazil-inspired outfits that paid homage to her stunning vacation spot.

Beyond her bikini-clad moments, Emily embraced her tourist side, sharing photos at iconic locations like the Christ the Redeemer statue. However, her donning whale-tail panties likely overshadowed the Wonder of the World.

The 33-year-old’s vacation posts also included candid snapshots of local cuisine, golden sunsets, and scenic views of a Brazilian summer. However, once again, the close-up of her behind in a video left fans glued to her page (and who can blame them?). The floral green and yellow thong cradled itself comfortably as it tightly hugged Emily’s curvaceous posterior, displaying her cheeks.

The post, which has deservingly gathered over one million likes, has reignited conversations about Emily’s boldness in redefining beauty standards and embracing her body.

Fans couldn’t stop talking about her daring display, either. One devotee wrote, “Emily is living her best life and giving us everything,” while others called her “Brazil’s new queen.”

Referencing the stereotypical image of Brazilian women, one fan commented that Emily’s butt was “more Brazilian than I am.”

This isn’t the first time Emily—author of the book My Body—has made waves with her bold fashion choices. She has consistently balanced elegance with daring confidence, from red-carpet moments to the boldest magazine covers. The 5-foot-7 diva’s recent vacation only strengthened her commitment to self-expression and the celebration of individuality.

