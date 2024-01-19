Emily Ratajkowski has been working in showbiz since 2004. She began her modeling career at the age of 14. In 2014, Ben Affleck roped her to play his mistress in Gone Girl, which marked her acting debut. After achieving so much fame over the years, a constant debate revolves around her revealing fashion choices. Scroll below for details as she reacts to the judgments!

Over the years, Emily has faced a lot of hate over her skimpy bikini looks, n*de magazine covers, and sultry attires. She gave birth to her first son with her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in March 2021. But instead of talking about her drastic transformation and losing postpartum weight, it is sad that the masses often question her style.

Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t care if she’s called “desperate”

In a new interview with Glamour UK, Emily Ratajkowski said she doesn’t care about the judgments if she wants to wear something that may be questionable for the viewers, even if termed “desperate.”

Emily Ratajkowski added that she is now prioritizing her happiness and has “bigger fish to fry than caring about the politics of whether or not I’m appealing to the male gaze in a given moment. I guess where I am is a little bit of a true liberation, in a personal sense, in the way that I just don’t really give a f**k.”

Emily Ratkowski advises women to stop torturing themselves!

During the conversation, Emily confessed that she’s low-key scared of people not taking her seriously. She also advised women to stop torturing themselves while adding, “I still kind of do, about everything; about the days that I don’t look great or I’m not dressed s*xy or when I am dressed s*xy, and it’s just constant.”

Reaction to “bimbo” allegations!

Recently, Emily Ratajkowski made a lot of noise when she reacted to the “bimbo allegations” with a savage Instagram post. She set a busty display in a low-neckline black dress and captioned it, “decided I’m never beating the bimbo allegations, so why not lean in, you know?”

Emily Ratajkowski’s acting career

After working on a number of projects over the years, including Cruise, I Feel Pretty, and Lying And Stealing, among others, Emily quit acting in 2022. Her decision came after an unsuccessful audition for Triangle Of Sadness, after which she fired her entire team, including agents and her manager.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Jennifer Lawrence Faced Brutal Trolls Over Not Washing Hands After Using Washroom & Rubbing It On Liam Hemsworth’s Face, Was Forced To Clarify “I Was Trying To Gross Out…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News