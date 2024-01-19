Jennifer Lawrence is a tremendous actress, but fans love her unfiltered personality the most. Whether it is the butt-scratching incident on the Hawaiin rocks or eating tuna & garlic before kissing scenes with Liam Hemsworth in The Hunger Games, she’s left us in splits with her real-life incidents. But do you remember when she grossed fans out with her confession about not washing her hands after using the loo? Scroll below for all the details!

Fans are very well aware of JLaw’s friendship with Liam Hemsworth. They spent a gala time on the sets of The Hunger Games and have been the best of friends since. They once sat down with The Hunger Games Mockingjay co-star Josh Hutcherson for an interview by the bonfire. But Jennifer’s joke about her hygiene habits ended up grossing the audience!

Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t wash her hands after using the washroom!

During a Truth & Dare sequence with MTV, The Hunger Games Mockingjay trio was asked about “one of the most disgusting habits of one of your co-stars.” To this, Jennifer Lawrence answered for herself, “My gross thing is I don’t wash my hands after I go to the bathroom.”

Liam Hemsworth added to the statement and disgusted fans as he shared, “She likes to come back and literally put her hands all over your face.” The joke didn’t end there. Jennifer Lawrence brought two of her hands near Liam and mocked, “Does it smell like your mom?”

Jennifer Lawrence issued a statement on the bathroom controversy!

While Liam and JLaw knew it was a joke, the Internet felt disgusted and believed the confession. Netizens began trolling the X-Men star, and she was bombarded with questions about the unhygienic revelation in every interview.

Jennifer Lawrence had to clarify the incident later on her official Facebook handle. She wrote, “I hate talking to the Internet but I can’t get asked another question about my hygiene on this press tour. I told MTV I didn’t wash my hands after going to the bathroom because I was trying to gross out Josh (Hutcherson) and Liam (Hemsworth), and I ended up grossing out the world. Of course, I wash my hands after going to the bathroom! (I can’t believe I’ve put myself in a situation where I even have to say that.) Anyway, with all the rumors I’ve ever heard about myself this is the one I really had to put to rest.”

