The Hunger Games is a successful franchise that gave Jennifer Lawrence massive fame and popularity. Besides Jen, Josh Hutcherson was also praised for his performance and was a part of the main cast in the film series. But before landing the role of Peeta Mellark, he auditioned for Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in The Amazing Spider-Man, but it eventually went to Andrew Garfield.

Marc Webb directed the 2012 film starring Andrew and Emma Stone in the lead, and it had a sequel in 2014. However, it wasn’t continued after two installments while Garfield reprised as the web-slinging superhero in 2021 in Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man: No Way Home and became a part of the MCU. After the MCU film’s release, people started demanding the makers revive his solo franchise, but there is hardly any news. Scroll below for more.

Josh Hutcherson recently appeared in the film Five Nights at Freddy’s in 2023, and it received a positive response from the audience at the theatres. He has moved on to a new project, Beekeeper, and is currently busy promoting it. He recently sat for an interview with Inverse, where he reflected on losing The Amazing Spider-Man to Andrew Garfield. He also revealed that he had been a Spidey fan since childhood, but things did not work out in his favor, and he has no idea why. He did not get the role, but luckily, things worked out in the end as he got roped in for The Hunger Games, which came out in the same year.

Josh Hutcherson said, “I was a big Spider-Man fan all my life growing up from the old-school cartoons and stuff. But yeah, I’d be open to it, man. I’d throw some webs around.” He gave this answer when asked whether he still wants to play Spider-Man.

The Hunger Games star continued and opened up about losing the role; he said, “You never find out. They just end up hiring somebody else. So, I never found out why. I also do know that three weeks or so after I auditioned, I ended up getting Hunger Games, so it kind of worked out.”

At the worldwide box office, Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence starrer The Hunger Games earned $695.2 million, and Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man made a whopping $757.9 million.

The second installment of The Hunger Games came out in 2013 and made $865.01 million. The Amazing Spider-Man 2, released in 2014, earned $708.98 million worldwide.

