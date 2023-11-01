A lot of trouble was recently reported in the Affleck household after Ben Affleck was spotted sharing smiles with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. There were even reports of Jennifer Lopez being mad at her husband and seeking couple’s therapy amid his alleged closeness with his ex-wife. While several sources suggest otherwise, the ‘Good Will Hunting’ star was recently spotted chatting with Garner right before he bumped his expensive car into another one.

Affleck and Garner first met on the sets of Pearl Harbor but did not start dating until they starred together in the 2003 movie Daredevil. The two hit it off and tied the knot in 2005. While they separated in 2013, they announced their split in 2015, and their divorce was finalized three years later. The former couple share three kids: Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel. Affleck married Jennifer Lopez last year in two ceremonies.

As of now, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are co-parenting their three kids and attending several events together for them. After some trouble with Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, it was recently reported that the ‘On The Floor’ singer is not a fan of seeing her husband with his ex-wife. However, Affleck and Garner were recently spotted attending their children’s school Halloween celebration in Santa Monica, California.

As per Daily Mail, the two were photographed leaving the school in different cars, but before that, they shared a brief conversation. According to the pictures, the ’13 Going On 30′ star initially had a frown on her face as she talked to Ben Affleck. Her expression soon changed as she smiled when the ‘Gone Girl’ star placed his hand on her bicep.

Soon after Ben Affleck left in his black Mercedes Benz, he met with a minor accident. The actor backed his car into a white one and was visibly annoyed following the incident.

Reacting to the piece of news, a Twitter user wrote, “Poor JLo,” while another called Affleck a “walking disaster.”

An Instagram user also wrote, “He always mad and for what?”

A fourth one commented, “I think he’s a piece of work.”

