Sharon Osbourne decided to deck up as Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori for Halloween 2023, and it was nothing short of iconic. Well, just when we thought the TV star could not lead any more head-turning affairs, she just did, transforming into the hottest personality of the moment. But can you guess which of Bianca’s outfits did Sharon choose to welcome the spooky season? It was her head-turning pillow cushion ensemble that the 71-year-old picked, replicating the look from head to toe including the nude tights. Scroll below for more deets.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West got married on 20 December 2022 which is just one month after West’s divorce from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares and continues to co-parent four kids. Bianca, who was working as the head of architecture at Yeezy, took the internet by storm for her relationship with Ye in January 2023 when he was making headlines for his disturbing anti-Semitic tirades. Ever since going public with their relationship, the couple has been sported in revealing outfits while grabbing eyeballs for their PDA-filled antics. Meanwhile, there have also been reports that Kanye is keen on turning Bianca into Kim but we all know KK is irreplaceable.

In September, Bianca Censori, 28, was photographed leaving a hotel in Florence, Italy, wearing her go-to, see-through nude tights but what captured everybody’s attention was the purple pillow that she used to cover her modesty. Sharon Osbourne strategically copied the barely-there look as she held the fort with a purple cushion in front of herself while posing aside her husband, Ozzy, 74, who transformed into Kanye wearing a black hooded look.

Sharon was seen posing for the camera with a pouty face, as she sported with a purple cushion paired with nude tights and nude heels. Her glam included purple-hued lips with pink blush and highlighter while her sleek hair was tied in a bun. Her husband stood alongside her channeling the ‘Power’ singer in an all-black ensemble.

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne dress up as Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori for Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/dCUDTx0ffY — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 1, 2023

Bianca Censori‘s pals, as per Daily Mail, are worried about the couple’s increasingly bizarre behavior. “Bianca is stuck, and her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kanye has put up [around her],” Daily Mail quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, Sharon Osbourne recently grabbed the headlines when she showed off her 42-pound weight loss and later revealed it was due to Ozempic while flagging concerns against the drug.

