Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been a hot topic on social media since the news of their being together came out. West, who now goes by the name Ye, was previously married to reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian; the couple divorced last year. Since Ye and Bianca got together, they have gotten into several controversies, and today, we have brought you a list of their scandals that left the social and others completely shocked. From indulging in lewd activities in public to going barefoot in the name of fashion, here’s a list of the top 5 Kanye and Bianca controversies that took the internet by storm.

As mentioned above, Kim and Ye parted ways officially and legally last year, and as per reports, he and Censori tied the knot soon after that, around December. The change in Censori after the wedding was visible in her clothing, giving rise to several assumptions and rumors.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori caused many scandals with their European vacation a few weeks ago. From embracing nak*d fashion to NSFW boat outings in Venice, they kept social media occupied with their bizarre shenanigans. Here are the top five controversies the couple created over the year.

5. Kanye West’s love made Bianca Censori forget about her friends!

According to a report in US Weekly via Clutch Points, a source claimed that Bianca’s friends are worried about her as she had distanced herself from them. The insider also shared that she doesn’t speak to or meet with her friends as often as they did before she started seeing Ye.

4. Tied the knot for religious reasons

There had been a lot of talks around Bianca and Kanye’s marriage. It was reported earlier that they tied the knot in a secret ceremony. But a few days ago, a source close to the couple told US Weekly that the couple got married to get intimate with each other. It is believable because he has been very straightforward about his religious beliefs, and his album ‘Jesus Is King’ is proof of that.

3. Trying to create Kim 2.0 out of Bianca

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were together for a long time and have four kids together. He was accused of turning Bianca into a second Kim. A close friend of Censori told Daily Mail that they fear the Yeezy owner is trying to turn their friend into a ‘radicalized version’ of Kim, per Hola.com. That friend also alleged that Bianca is stuck with Kanye, and her friends are trying to rescue her but are failing to do so as she has been cut off from them.

2. Barefeet & n*de fashion

Kanye West has always been known for his antics, and he pulled Bianca Censori into his world of crazy when they got together. Recently, on their European vacation, they generated a lot of buzz [not in a good way]. She was spotted in a lot of old-fashioned clothes. She was seen wearing a lot of see-through nak*d outfits on her vacation with Ye, and she also went braless in some of them.

In addition to that, Bianca went barefoot on a few occasions. Kanye was seen opting for the barefeet fashion as well. On another occasion, when Bianca stepped out in her n*ked outfit, she chose to carry a purple pillow to cover her chest.

Kanye West & his wife, Bianca spotted barefoot in Italy 😳 pic.twitter.com/7RXWvIB2pt — Hermaine M (@HermaineM) August 4, 2023

1. NSFW boat ride

Nothing can beat their NSFW boat ride in Venice, which ultimately got them banned by the company. Kanye West and Bianca Censori allegedly indulged in a lewd activity while taking a boat ride in Venice. Several paps caught Kanye’s b*tt crack on camera, which created a sensation on social media. The outrage led the boat taxi authorities to ban them from riding in their company’s vehicles again. Their images went viral on X.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori banned for life from boarding Venice boats after the BJ incident

😂💀😂 pic.twitter.com/6duKTfvpuc — Norma Kay (@realnorma_kay) September 4, 2023

Apart from these outrageous scandals, even body language experts and psychics are gaining business via Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s antics. A few days ago, a psychic claimed that the couple is ‘looking to adopt.’ They claimed that Ye and Bianca are busy making plans in plans. These are just speculations, and something concrete has yet to come out.

A few months ago, Kanye West celebrated his birthday and brought models who lay down on tables completely nak*d serving sushi. The nak*d sushi table received a lot of backlash from people online as his daughter, North, also attended the party.

