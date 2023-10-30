Emily Blunt is one of the actresses in Hollywood who is not only known for her acting skills and expression delivery in a scene but also for having a handsome hunk like John Krasinski as her husband. The actress lives a lavish life with her husband and enjoys luxury. But do you know how much her net worth is? Well, scroll ahead to get a hold of her net value.

For the unversed, Emily was just 18 when she had secured her first acting job in The Royal Family starring Dame Judi Dench, and after that, she never had to look back. She has been showing her hard work consistently in Hollywood, and Blunt has proved her versatility by portraying a competitive character in the film Devil Wears Prada while at the same time doing a motherly emotional role in the horror thriller franchise Quiet Place.

Emily Blunt had taken a break from acting to be more with her kids and to give more time to her family. However, she has been back with a bang, as she was seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. For the unversed, according to reports, Emily has a combined net worth of around $80 million with her husband John Krasinski.

Emily Blunt’s Salary Compilation

According to Variety, Emily Blunt had received a paycheck of $4 million for being a part of the film Oppenheimer. Apparently, Robert Downey Jr also received the same amount for his supporting role in the movie. For the Jungle Cruise, Emily earned between $8 to $10 million, whereas it was reported that her co-star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson received $22 million.

In her husband John Krasinski‘s directorial Quiet Place franchise, Emily had earned around $12 to $13 million. In 2021, it was also reported the couple had asked the studio Paramount for additional financial compensation for the film as it grossed $291 million on a budget of $60 million. But the studio allegedly shortened the theatrical days from 90 to 45, and the movie was distributed on OTT platforms.

For her breakthrough role as Emily Charlton in Devil Wears Prada back in 2006, it was reported that the actress had got a good amount from mid to high six figures as Anne Hathaway, the lead earned $1 million for her role. Apart from all these, Blunt has been a part of many successful projects. At the same time, she had made headlines for declining Black Widow, for which, later, Scarlett Johansson was swept in.

Emily Blunt’s Endorsements

Emily Blunt is known for endorsing luxury brands and in 2019, The Hollywood Reporter had claimed that she was one of the in-demand actresses for becoming the face of luxurious brands. THR had reported, “Placing a gown or jewelry on an A-lister runs from $50,000 to $200,000 for a single red carpet appearance.” Emily had even become the face of YSL fragrance back in 2011, but we don’t have much information about her deal.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinki’s Assets

Emily and her husband, John, had sold their Hollywood Hills property back in 2016 at a staggering price of $3.505 million. The abode featured four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a media room and formal dining room, a pool, and a spa. In the same year, Kendall Jenner had bought their LA home for $6.5 million. Recently, they had sold their house in Brooklyn’s pricey Park Slope neighborhood for $8 million.

Now, the beautiful couple lives in a $15.3 million apartment in Brooklyn in The Standish, where Matt Damon once used to reside.

Well, did you know about the actress’ net worth and wealth status?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood news and updates.

Must Read: I Watched Friends After Matthew Perry’s Death & These 5 Thoughts Kept Crawling Into My Mind – Watching Chandler Bing Will Indeed Never Be The Same Again!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News