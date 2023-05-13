While we love a lot of Hollywood couples, there’s one, in particular, we adore more than anyone, and it’s none other than Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. They’re both such exceptional individuals and never miss an opportunity to express their love for one another. Today, we bring you a throwback to when John revealed how he propositioned his wife Emily, and it’s a fun anecdote to read about our favourite couple. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Emily and John are among the most famous celebrity couples across the globe and enjoy a huge fan following. While Emily doesn’t have her official social media handle, John has over 4 million followers on Instagram. The actor is renowned for playing the role of Jim Halpert in the iconic show ‘The Office’.

Now talking about his throwback interview with Men’s Health, John Krasinski revealed how he propositioned his wife, Emily Blunt and said, “Oh, man. I don’t know. I can’t go back that far. I think I call it ‘s*x’ now, which makes me really sad. I think I actually propositioned my wife by saying, ‘Would you like to have s*x tonight?’”

Haha, John Krasinski is giving a straightforward answer as ever. In the same interview, the actor also spoke about sharing the success of his then-released film ‘A Quiet Place’ with his wife, Emily Blunt and said, “I said to Emily, ‘There’s no greater gift that the universe could have given me than to go through the biggest success of my career, and I don’t have to explain to you how it felt.”

The Office actor continued, saying, “We were both in the boat. I said to her ‘I don’t know if it can ever be like this again.’ And — again, leave it to Emily, who is better at everything than me — she goes, ‘It can’t.’ She just so perfectly encapsulated it. ‘It can’t be like this again, and it shouldn’t. So take this and put it on a mantel, this really special treasure that we experienced together. And now go out and do something else.’”

Aww, John Krasinski is totally husband goals, and Emily Blunt is undoubtedly lucky to have him!

