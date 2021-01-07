The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, FRIENDS and a couple of other shows have been steamed-up for a reunion, but many are asking where’s The Office? Steve Carell’s classic office-comedy had its miraculous run for nine seasons, and since then there have been rumours, reports about the continuation of the show.

There have been many instances when someone from the team has opened up about the ’10th season’ or at least a spin-off to the show. The show recently found a new home in Peacock for the US audience, making the upcoming news even more special.

Greg Daniels, the executive producer of The Office, has opened up about the ‘possible reboot’ plans and fans should go ‘sha ta ta ta’.

In his conversation with Collider, Daniels said, “It’s not impossible. It’s not impossible for sure. I would want to be involved, and I’ve got two other shows I’m working on right now.”

In his previous interview with THR, Greg Daniels had said, “It was such a perfect thing that I would hesitate to open it up. We got the chance to end it the way we wanted to end it. It wasn’t like we were interrupted in the middle of a run or something. So in a sense, it’s completely an artistic whole. But, that said, I don’t know, the cast every now and then talks about getting back together in some form, but I don’t see it being a reboot like the way Will & Grace was rebooted.”

While talking about the reboot, let’s remember how ‘Michael’ Steve Carell’s exit from the show has undoubtedly been one of the most poignant moments ever written in the history of television.

John Krasinski, who played Jim on the show has been extremely close to Steve in real life as well. We’ve seen both of them sharing special moments together and hijacking each other’s social media accounts. We all cried when Steve Carell’s Michael left the show, but can you imagine how John Krasinski must’ve felt?

The Office fans, what do you think about the ‘reboot’ plans? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

