Bollywood films have a separate fan base not just in India but also Internationally. Netflix’s Spanish hit series La Casa De Papel or Money Heist’s actors also seem to be fans of Bollywood films. Now Pedro Alonso, who played the role of Berlin, in the series, also expressed his fondness for Indian cinema with some iconic dialogues.

In a recent interview, Alonso spoke about Money Heist and the love he got from Indian fans. He has revealed that he plans to visit India soon as he loves the energy of Indian culture. He also spoke about his connection with India. Read on to know what he said.

Pedro Alonso is currently promoting his new book, a period drama titled Libro De Filipo. During a conversation with a leading portal Showsha, the actor was seen mimicking some of the iconic dialogues like ‘Bade Bade Deshon Mei’ and ‘Kitne Aadmi They’. While he seemed to be a bit nervous mimicking all of them, he showed no qualms when pulling off ‘Mogambo Khush Hua’ with ease. Take a look at the clip below:

Not just that, the Spanish actor also talked about the interesting bond he shares with Indian culture. When he was asked about whether the unnamed spiritual country, which he has mentioned in his book, has any relevance to India, he said, “I have used references that come from the East, but I didn’t want to be specific about the country when I wrote the book.”

Alonso Pedro also revealed that he keeps a copy of the Bhagavad Gita and has a photo of Lord Ganesha adorning his house. He is also keen on visiting India soon. “I have to visit India because I really love the energy of Indian culture. Want to enter deeper and see it with my eyes.”

Recently, Itziar Ituno, who played the role of Inspector Raquel Murillo in the hit Money Heist series, also expressed her liking for Bollywood films and dance. She also spotted crooning Salman Khan’s song, Chunari Chunari, and the video went viral on social media.

