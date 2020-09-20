Ajay Jethi is one Indian face on Netflix’s La Casa de Papel. The show is also known as Money Heist. The actor portrayed a hacker and made his entry into the show in season 4. In the show, he helps Alvaro Morte’s Professor to connect with his gang members inside the Bank of Spain.

A few days ago, Koimoi reported that Ajay had bagged another international project, a Portuguese TV Series. He plays the role of Indian General Rasul Khan in it. Now, the actor has revealed more details to Koimoi about his new venture.

Money Heist actor Ajay Jethi revealed that the Portuguese series is titled as ‘Fernāo Lopes: Unknown Soldiers’. The director, Hugo Diogo, will helm it. Hugo is known for movies like Imagens Proibidas and Ladrões de Tuta e Meia.

The Money Heist actor further revealed that the team had completed its Spain schedule on Saturday. They will next head to Portugal, and Ajay Jethi will join the cast again on September 24. The series Fernāo Lopes: Unknown Soldiers will air on RTP TV Channel in Portugal. The actor also shared a pic with director Hugo Diogo.

Well, it looks like Ajay has landed himself another promising project.

Meanwhile, talking about La Casa de Papel, the shooting is going on in Spain currently. Actors like Alvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso, Úrsula Corberó and others have started shooting for the fifth and final season. It is not yet out if Ajay will be back in the fifth season or not.

Further, Money Heist will have new big villains creating trouble for Professor and his gang members. The makers have not revealed any release date yet. But the star cast keeps teasing everyone on social media by sharing pics and videos from the sets. Recently, Alvaro Morte shared a mirror selfie on his Instagram page. In the photos, he gave us a glimpse of Professor’s untidy clothes being hung up on the hook. It clearly indicated that season 5 of La Casa de Papel is going to be challenging for him and his gang members inside the Bank of Spain.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such exciting details and exclusives!

Must Read: The Family Man Turns 1! Makers Tease Fans With Season 2 Insights, WATCH

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube