Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are back to grabbing headlines yet again. The ex-couple recently reunited for a virtual read session. It was planned for 1982 hit comedy, Fast Times At Ridgemont High. Just before the table read began, the duo addressed each other. As expected, fans couldn’t keep calm.

It began with Brad greeting Jennifer as, “Hi, Aniston.” The FRIENDS actress responded, “Hi, Pitt. To this, the actor asked his ex-wife how she was doing? “Good honey; how you doin’?” she responded. The video went viral on social media in no time. One cannot deny the fact that the other members of the session were gushing too!

But how do Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston feel about this entire noise? Rumours are rife that the couple is enjoying this attention. They reportedly are having a ‘gala time.’ Well, it was quite obvious that it would the ultimate reunion to look forward too, after the famous SAG Awards moments.

A source close to US Weekly reveals the same as, “They (Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston) actually think it’s hysterical that fans are so obsessed with them getting back together. Jen is having the time of her life right now. She’s satisfied with her work and personal life.”

It was the SAG Awards that created the entire noise regarding their reconciliation. A source close to the development had then revealed, “Brad and Jen have a wonderful connection that might seem flirtatious at times. They dig each other’s sense of humour and have infectious energy when they’re together, but they insist things are purely platonic and nothing more than that.”

Ever since a lot has been speculated about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. There were rumours that the couple were spending the quarantine together. However, in recent developments, it has been found that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor is actually dating Nicole Poturalski.

Brad and Nicole were recently spotted enjoying a vacation at the South of France.

