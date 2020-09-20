Here is exciting news for the fans waiting for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The new Batman image of Ben Affleck is officially out. Snyder Cut is all set to release next year on HBO Max, and it will be released in four parts. Read the article to know more.

Justice League’s trailer hints that there are many new details that have been added to this cut but the focus would still remain on the six starring protagonists who have been already introduced in the previous movies of DC Extended Universe.

A few hours ago, Director’s Cut of Justice League took to twitter and shared a brand new photo of Ben Affleck’s Batman. The image was released to celebrate Batman Day as well as to tease fans with the release of the Director’s Cut of Justice League. The caption reads, “Want a closer look at Batman in the #TheSnyderCut? Open for a surprise! #BatmanDay.” Have a look at the image here.

Want a closer look at Batman in the #TheSnyderCut? Open for a surprise! #BatmanDay pic.twitter.com/5K32Ol6Uog — The Director’s Cut of Justice League (@snydercut) September 19, 2020

Zack Snyder is celebrating Batman Day in the best way possible. The filmmaker has also released a picture of Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne attire. Have a look at the picture here.

Zack Snyder dropped another image of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice on his official Twitter page. The caption reads, “Batman is all of us… he is our rage at injustice… he stands alone, as we all wish we could, in the face of a corrupt system which wishes to oppress and exploit… he is that broken child, searching the dark alleys of the human soul to bring balance to the world.” Have a look at his post here.

Batman is all of us… he is our rage at injustice… he stands alone, as we all wish we could, in the face of a corrupt system which wishes to oppress and exploit… he is that broken child, searching the dark alleys of the human soul to bring balance to the world. #BatmanDay pic.twitter.com/X20jolqqtZ — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) September 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck is also set to make a grand entry in The Flash movie. According to comic book news, “Affleck’s future as the Caped Crusader may also be bright as it’s rumoured he will be a further part of Batman-related projects on the HBO Max streaming service, which include him completing his The Batman movie as well as additional Justice League movies from Zack Snyder.”

Must Read: Black Panther 2: Wakanda To Be Threatened By 4 Big Villains?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube