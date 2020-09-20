When multiple actors play one fan favourite character, comparisons are bound to happen. Whether is Captain America, Sherlock or Batman, one cannot stop fans from debating on who is better than whom. Now, DC has given them a good reason to argue on who’s better. Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson both are going to don the cape and portray in different movies.

Initially, the DC universe was going to have only one Batman, Robert in Matt Reeves‘ movie. However, last month, Ben agreed to reprise the character for DC’s The Flash starring Ezra Miller. The actor earlier played the superhero in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

That’s not it for Ben Affleck. The actor will also be seen in Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League. On the other hand, Robert Pattinson is said to continue the role of caped-crusader in the sequel to The Batman movie. So who is better than whom? Who is the fan following more excited to watch? It’s time for fans to cast their votes below.

Koimoi ran a poll on Twitter – Ben Affleck Vs Robert Pattinson: Which Batman Are You Most Excited To Watch? With the votes, we will also get an idea of who is going to be the fans’ favourite next.

Check out the tweet below and vote for your favourite actor:

Meanwhile, not just Robert Pattinson or Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton will also reprise his role as Batman. Just like the Argo actor, Keaton will appear in The Flash. After almost 3 decades, Michael will don the superhero cape.

Meanwhile, talking about The Flash, the shooting of the movie is yet to start. It will be helmed by Andrés Muschietti and along with Ben Affleck and Ezra Miller, it will also star Kiersey Clemons and Billy Crudup. The movie is scheduled for June 2, 2022 release.

On the other hand, the shooting of The Batman had come to a halt a few days ago as Robert Pattinson tested COVID-19 positive. However, it was reported this week that the makers have now resumed the shoot. The Batman will hit the screens in 2021.

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson Proves Why He’s The ROCK, Tears Down A Gate With Bare Hands

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube