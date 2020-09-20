Lacey Evans Was Announced Dead On Wikipedia, WWE Diva Reacts

Internet is a funny place and we have often seen some weird yet hilarious goof-ups happening here. Recently, WWE diva Lacey Evans faced a similar situation as she was literally declared dead on her Wikipedia page.

Yes, you read that right! Evans was declared dead on Wiki’s page. It is learnt that someone recently edited the page by quoting that the diva “used to perform on the SmackDown brand under the ring name Lacey Evans before her death”. This major mistake was spotted by one fan of the star who tagged her on social media to get her response.

On Twitter, a fan of Lacey Evans wrote, “Someone edited you’re Wikipedia.” He even attached a screenshot of her Wikipedia page. To this, Evans quickly responded with a funny comment. She quoted, “How did I die though?”

Lacey Evans’ reaction is below:

How did I die though? 🤔 https://t.co/1OW5yVTdJG — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. karaoke champion 🎙 (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 18, 2020

Hilarious, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Evans’ Wikipedia page has been edited and fixed now and we’re thankful for it.

Speaking more of WWE, recently Bobby Lashley proclaimed an indirect warning to WWE for not fixing his fight against Brock Lesnar.

Talking to TV Insider, Bobby Lashley said, “I’m fighting until I can’t fight anymore. I just had a conversation with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship guy. We discussed going out there and doing a bare-knuckle fight. I still have an agreement with Bellator. I always thought I would find my way back to WWE.”

Lashley further added, “When I signed my Bellator contract, I had an out clause for the WWE. It said if WWE alone offered me a contract they would relieve me from the Bellator contract. [Bellator MMA President] Scott Coker is an amazing guy. The fact he gave me that contract was just incredible. But since he gave me it, I still have fights with Bellator and can fight with them, which is a really good thing,”

“Hopefully, the stars align for both of us. Maybe it will happen when we are 60. I’ll tell you every day I post a picture of anything on social media, people will say they want me and Brock. We have to give it to him,” Bobby Lashley concluded.

