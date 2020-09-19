Christina Anstead took to social media on Friday to announce that she was separating from her husband Ant Anstead after less than two years of marriage. The couple had tied the knot just before the Christmas holiday in 2018. The news comes as a surprise for fans as they had little to no sign that there was trouble in paradise for the two.

Flip or Flop star had announced her separation on Instagram with a statement. She said, “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

The statement was shared with a contemplative shot of the soon-to-be ex-couple silhouetted against the sunset, walking on a beach. The news comes shortly after the couple celebrated their son Hudson’s first birthday.

Take a look at the post below:

Christina and Ant Anstead began dating in 2017 and got married in a secret ceremony at their Newport Beach home on December 22, 2018. The couple welcomed their first child together in September 2019. She also has two children from her previous marriage with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. The marriage lasted for almost six years and after the divorce, they still remain friends and co-stars. The former couple are even committed to co-parenting their two children, Taylor and Brayden, reports Daily Mail.

Ant Anstead, on the other hand, was earlier married to Louise Anstead and has two kids daughter Amelie, 19, and son Archie, 14.

Christina and Ant Anstead’s separation comes a shocking for fans as they, just past this summer, witnessed their chemistry and love story on the recent season of Christina on the Coast. During an interview with E!news back in August, the host said, “He helps out this season. That’s kind of what this season is about. After having the third baby, I was just feeling overwhelmed so I asked for help.”

