Wonder Woman 1984 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies of Hollywood. We are super excited to watch Gal Gadot playing the lead in the sequel to the 2017 motion picture titled Wonder Woman. And the excitement level has reached a new height after the trailer has revealed that Steve Trevor will be back from the dead.

DCEU fans are waiting for the premiere of the film for a long time now. The motion picture was initially scheduled for a June release, but it got delayed first until August and then October due to the outbreak of coronavirus. We hope the day soon comes when we see Gadot fighting the nasty villains.

Now, there’s one piece of exciting news. In a newly uploaded Wonder Woman 1984’s Japanese trailer, we see Gal Gadot in action wearing her golden armour. The trailer starts with Amazon princess flying through the air and harnessing the lighting, which will surely give you goosebumps. Have a look at the trailer below.

If you notice, Wonder Woman’s Golden armour appears two times in the trailer. First, Gal Gadot is seen wearing her golden armour at the beginning of the trailer. The golden armour appears one more time towards the end of the trailer in which we get to see the wings fully open. The suit is different from Wonder Woman’s usual costume. Did you know that this suit was seen for the first time in Elseworlds: Kingdom Come which is 1990 miniseries.

Well, the Japanese trailer of Wonder Woman 1984 has undoubtedly made it more difficult to wait for the movie. What are your views on it? Do let us know in the comments’ box and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

