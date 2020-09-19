James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is one of the much-awaited movies of DCEU. The first movie, which was helmed by David Ayer released in 2016. The film had got mixed reviews from the audiences as well as the critics. According to star Joel Kinnaman, the sequel is heavily R-rated. Now we are even keener to watch the movie.

Ever since we have seen the first look of how The Suicide Squad would look like in the behind-the-scenes trailer released during DC FanDome, we are eagerly waiting for the movie. There will be new character additions in the film, but it’s said that Gunn has also retained some key characters from the first movie.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Joel Kinnaman talked about his experience of working in the film. He said, “That movie is going to be insane. The script is so funny. Every page of that script was funny, and every page made me laugh. James just has this command of that genre, but also over every aspect of comedy and even the marketing.”

Joel Kinnaman added, “He just understands the world so well, and since he wrote it, he really reinvents not just the concepts, but also the characters. For me, it was like I did my first comedy, but it’s like heavily R-rated. It was a real learning experience for me too because I’d never done a comedy in that way before. So I asked James to work with me and teach me this shit. And yeah, we had so much fun doing it. That movie is going to be a fucking monster. Honestly, even though I’m in it, I can’t wait to see it as a fan.

