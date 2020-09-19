Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have moved on the way before in their lives. The couple was married for 5 long years. However, things took a toll in 2005 and they mutually decided to split. Many blame Angelina Jolie for the same till date. Fans are always excited to see the former duo reunite. But Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart has a rather ‘unpopular opinion.’

It all began with Brad and Jennifer’s latest reunion. The ex-couple collaborated for a virtual read session planned for the 1982 hit comedy, Fast Times At Ridgemont High. The video was released a day before and went viral in no time. The FRIENDS actress in her character told Pitt that he was so ‘s*xy’ and asked him to ‘come to her.’

As expected, fans couldn’t keep calm. The video and the entire reunion was the talk of the town. While other celebs like Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LaBeouf, John Legend amongst others are a part of the session too – it is only Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston who viewers currently care about. Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart isn’t liking this behaviour.

Lili Reinhart took to Twitter and shared her ‘unpopular opinion’ on Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. She asked the fans to respect their privacy and let them be. Furthermore, the actress mentioned how fans shouldn’t analyze or create noise about each and every action of theirs from the virtual session.

“Unpopular opinion: can we just leave Jennifer and Brad alone? Stop analyzing their every move and facial expression whenever they’re involved in something together. Let them live their lives in peace,” wrote Lili.

Meanwhile, Lili Reinhart has been facing the same issue in her personal life too. Her relationship with Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse was continuously under the radar. Cole finally announced the split last month, but the buzz of their separation had been doing the rounds since months now.

