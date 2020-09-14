The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Reveals Marvel's President Reaction On His DC Collab

We often witness a fan battle between two film giants, Marvel and DC, over the internet. Both the respective studios have a huge loyal fan base and there’s a misconception that enmity exists between the studios too. Now, director James Gunn has spilt beans over off the screen relations between the giants.

Gunn, who had been part of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, is now currently working on DC‘s The Suicide Squad. Recently, he made a revelation about Marvel’s President, Kevin Feige, which is hard to believe for many.

In the comment section of his recent Instagram post, James Gunn was asked how Marvel reacted when he decided to work on The Suicide Squad. Surprisingly, the director did respond to the query and surprised everyone by his answer.

James Gunn quoted, “I told Kevin Feige before I took the job and he was very cool and supportive as he always is. He just wanted me to make a good movie. He and Lou D’Esposito even came to visit the set and watched us shoot. There isn’t the enmity behind the scenes like there is in the fan community.”

Interestingly, James Gunn will return to work on Marvel’s film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 post The Suicide Squad.

Meanwhile, James Gunn introduced his “Suicide Squad” at a virtual event during the last month, and said that the film will be different from any other superhero movie ever made. The first inside look into the world of Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad”, which is being described as a 1970s gritty war movie, was unveiled at the virtual DC FanDome.

“The studio is overwhelmingly happy with the movie. The action is great. It’s funny, and it’s really dramatic in the right places,” Gunn said while talking about the movie.

