Here is a piece of sad news for the fans who are waiting for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly to share screen space in their new movie. The movie shoot has been forced to shut down owing to the pandemic of coronavirus. Yes, you have read it right. Read the full article to know the details.

As you all are aware that Fox and MGK met on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in Puerto Rico earlier this year. The shoot of the film got shut only after a week of its beginning due to COVID-19 outbreak. But they really hit it off and reportedly spent some quality time together.

According to TMZ, a rep for The Pimienta Film Co. told the portal that the cast and crew resumed the shoot in July on the Caribbean island after the movie honchos worked to establish COVID protocols to ensure everyone’s safety.

But despite all precautions, two people on the set of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s movie still tested positive for the virus. The report claims that they were asymptomatic and immediately quarantined. And the production of the film again gets halted.

The report further said that the director Randall Emmett is planning to resume filming in Santa Barbara in the next few weeks with more stringent precautions in place.

TMZ also reported that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been practically inseparable this summer. They were seen publicly doting on each other and even pairing up in a steamy music video.

Must Read: Malcolm & Marie: Netflix Acquires Zendaya & John David Washington Starrer For THIS Whopping Amount!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube