Machine Gun Kelly Is Not Just A REBOUND Romance For Megan Fox, Scoop Inside!

Megan Fox has been hitting the news headlines lately for her split with Brian Austin Green and her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. There has been a lot of noise and opinions around this new relationship lately. In fact, the close ones of MGK aka Colson Baker feared that he doesn’t just turn out to be a rebound romance for Megan. But contrary to everything, the couple has been enjoying a great time together.

The same has been confirmed recently by someone close to the couple. As per the source, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox share a genuine romance and have a solid connection.

The source has been quoted as saying by Hollywood Life, “Colson’s inner circle was understandably overly cautious when he first showed interest in Megan, only because they didn’t want him to get hurt. They knew Megan just got out of a serious relationship and they wanted to make sure he took his time with things. But it’s obvious he’s fallen for her and they have a solid connection,”

The insider further adds, “There’s no way this is a rebound for Megan. They have genuine chemistry and it’s obvious to everybody. They’re absolutely adorable together and it’s great to see him so happy,”

Interestingly, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly built an instant connection as they met on the sets of Midnight in the Switchgrass. Talking about the same to director Randall Emmett on the podcast Give Them Lala…and Randall on July 22, Megan Fox said, “I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And he (Randall) was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh,’” the Transformers star revealed. “Because I knew – I could feel that some wild s**t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what.”

“I just felt it like, deep in my soul – that something was going to come from that,” she continued. “So then, we met on set, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.” she added.

