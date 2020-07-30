Actor Tracy Morgan & Megan Wollover Announce Their Split After 5 Years Of Marriage

Actor Tracy Morgan and wife Megan Wollover are parting ways after nearly five years of marriage. Morgan announced the news in a statement through a spokesperson. He asked for privacy during this time.

In September 2012, The ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum, announced his engagement to Wollover on the Emmys red carpet. The couple tied the knot in August 2015, not long after Morgan recovered from a horrific highway crash that left him fighting for his life.

The issued statement said, “Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

In 2014, a Walmart truck hit Morgan’s limousine on the New Jersey Turnpike, leaving Morgan in a wheelchair for five months and killing his friend, comedian James McNair. In June 2019, Morgan remembered the incident on its five-year anniversary and thanked Wollover for helping him bounce back in a touching tweet. Morgan wrote, “There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t miss my friend Jimmy Mac, who sadly lost his life that night. I love you, Jimmy.”

Five years ago tonight, me and my friends, Jimmy Mac, Jeff, @ARDIEFUQUA, @HarrisStanton, Ty, & Joceleyn were in a horrific accident. There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t miss my friend Jimmy Mac, who sadly lost his life that night. I love you Jimmy. — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) June 6, 2019

In consecutive tweets, he wrote: “I thank GOD for my family.I am eternally grateful for the love and support they give me. My wife, daughter, sons, and friends are what got me back on my feet. I live every day trying to do right by them and the most of this second chance.”

Morgan and Wollover have one daughter together, 7-year-old Maven Sonae. The actor is also the father to Gitrid (34), Malcolm (32) and Tracy Jr. (28) with ex-wife Sabina Morgan.

