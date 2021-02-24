Hollywood star Eddie Murphy is set to reprise his popular role of Akeem from the 1988 comedy hit Coming To America in a sequel. The sequel titled Coming 2 America is gearing up for a global premiere on March 5.

Advertisement

Eddie Murphy said: “In Coming To America, an African prince travels to America to find a regular girl and he brings her back to make her his princess. It’s a modern fairytale that a lot of people love and also, it was the very first time they ever had a movie with Black folks, where you had kings and queens. The upcoming film is a really cool continuation of that story and I want people to have a great experience while watching it.”

Advertisement

Set in the fictional country of Zamunda, the sequel sees newly-crowned King Akeem and his trusted confidante Semmi embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York.

Original cast returning include King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), Cleo McDowell (John Amos), Maurice (Louie Anderson) and the motley barbershop crew, alongside Eddie Murphy.

Joining this ensemble cast are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor.

The Amazon Original Movie led by Eddie Murphy is all set to release globally on March 5.

Must Read: Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland, Zendaya & Jacob Batalon Share Not 1 But 3 Titles For The Film Leaving Fans Confused

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube