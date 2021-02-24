Former Big Brother star Kate Lawler, who welcomed her daughter Noa 11 days before her due date, has opened up on the overwhelming seven days she has experienced with her daughter.

In an Instagram post, she wrote about how Noa had to be rushed back to the hospital as she was facing difficulty in breathing.

“Saturday night Noa began showing signs of difficulty breathing so we rushed her to a&e and thankfully were seen immediately. Her respiratory levels were high so bloods were taken but all came back normal and she settled so we went home,” Kate Lawler posted along with multiple pictures of her with Noa.

Kate Lawler also discussed postpartum woes.

“I see other new Mums on here looking glam, like the first two weeks are a breeze and I truly wish I could say it is but it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever experienced. Hopefully, it’ll get easier. (sic),” she wrote.

