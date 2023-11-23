Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been making headlines ever since reports of their engagement were out. While the two do not hide from the public, they certainly do not share a lot about their personal lives. However, over the years, it was clear that the two were dating and in love. Now, even Jason Momoa, who was earlier married to Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet, is happy about the couple’s alleged engagement. But, did you know that the Aquaman star had approved of the couple long before and also shares a close bond with Tatum?

Zoe and Tatum first met in 2021 on the sets of their movie Pussy Island. They soon sparked dating and later breakup rumors. However, it seems that the two have grown closer and stronger together.

Recently, during her several public appearances, Zoe Kravitz was spotted wearing a chunky engagement ring. As per reports, Jason Momoa, her step-father, is also happy about the alleged engagement and loves Zoe and Channing. Despite his divorce from Lisa Bonet, things did not change between him and Zoe Kravitz. On several occasions, Momoa has revealed how he is proud of his stepdaughter and supports her on every step.

Well, Jason also shares the same close bond with Channing Tatum. Last year, both Momoa and Tatum got together as they attended the premiere of Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman. The Game Of Thrones star even shared a happy picture with his Instagram followers featuring the Footloose star.

Sharing the photo, Momoa wrote, “CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. finally @thebatman premiere. i’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite. we are very grateful. ALOHA J and C.” As seen in the pictures, it was evident that they are pretty close. One must note that they are of almost the same age. While Momoa is 44, Tatum is 43.

Now, as per a report by People, Jason Momoa is happy about Zoe and Channing’s alleged engagement. A source close to the Suicide Squad star revealed that the news of the engagement was a happy one for him as he is the couple’s biggest supporter. The insider also added that in Momoa’s view, Zoe and Channing make a “very cute” couple.

Well, Momoa has time and again proved that he is a supportive step-father to Zoe.

