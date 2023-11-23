Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorsese are two of the most celebrated filmmakers of all time, with their respective decorated filmographies speaking volumes about their contribution to cinema. While both Nolan and Scorsese have a knack for delving deep into psychological themes within the larger landscape of filmmaking to bring out the best of cinematic brilliance, they have polar opposite views on superhero franchise culture, a topic that has been spoken about at length in the past. After the Killers of the Flower Moon director disdained superhero movies, saying they’re not cinema, the Oppenheimer helmer has now slyly denounced his comments. Read on to learn more.

Superhero movies and franchise culture have been a dominant force in Hollywood, with many box office blockbusters leading to their further expansion. From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Star Wars and DC Comics, many studios are known for their franchises with a proven track record of critical and commercial success. While fictional figures like Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Doctor Strange, and Captain America are some of the creations that MCU‘s gifted to Marvelites, Superhero, Batman, and Wonder Woman are DC’s gifts to superhero fanatics.

For the uninitiated, Martin Scorsese in October 2019 shared his unpopular opinion that the Avengers films were “not cinema” and were comparable to “theme park” rides. His comments ignited different reactions from all spheres, leading to a heated debate among moviegoers that remains a huge part of discussion among the diaspora. The Taxi Driver director recently reaffirmed his stance and opened up about what he believes is the “danger” that has been posed by such films. “The danger there is what it’s doing to our culture because there are going to be generations now that think movies are only those—that’s what movies are,” he told GQ.

Christopher Nolan, who is known for helming masterpieces such as Inception, Dunkirk, The Dark Knight, and Tenet, recently shared his take on the topic. He told AP, “Established titles assure a return in audience and give people more of what they want, and it pays for lots of other films to be made, but there also always needs to be respect for the audience’s desire for something new. A healthy ecosystem in Hollywood is about a balance between the two things.”

Nolan’s comment reflects how striking resonance with the audience is an integral part of filmmaking, and while it is true that superhero movies have created a legacy culture that may seem like a drag at times, such films cannot be entirely discredited for having played a pivotal role in offering top-class entertainment and much-needed reprieve to viewers.

