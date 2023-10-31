The Koimoi team is locked in an epic battle: What’s the ultimate way to binge Star Wars? You see, Star Wars is like that one friend who can’t tell a story straight. ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ started as ‘Episode V’ just to mess with our heads, and it worked! George Lucas pulled this move to toss us right into the action. After the original trilogy, he time-traveled back to the prequels, setting a trend for Star Wars to play with the timeline, making the galaxy far, far away crazier than a Mos Eisley cantina.

So, we’ve got our own rebel alliances in the team, each with their wild theories on how to watch Star Wars. Some swear by the classic release order, while others go all in with an in-universe chronological order. And, oh boy, don’t even get us started on how to fit all those new Star Wars TV shows into this hyperspace spaghetti.

To save you from the Dark Side of confusion, we’re making a cheat sheet of different viewing orders in this article. So you can boldly choose the path that tickles your Wookiee fancy.

Release Order:

Star Wars (1977) The Empire Strikes Back (1980) Return of the Jedi (1983) Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005) Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Mark Hamill‘s preferred viewing order for Star Wars is the release order, and it’s a choice that carries a lot of charm. It means beginning with the iconic original trilogy, taking a step back in time for the prequels, and then embarking on the thrilling journey through the modern sequel trilogy. In following this order, you’ll be treated to the very same jaw-dropping moments that thrilled the original audience. What’s more, you’ll uncover an added treat as you dive into the extensive backstory and character depth within the anthology films, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story. It’s a viewing adventure that combines pure delight with fascinating insights.

It’s a straightforward and efficient approach. It safeguards the integrity of numerous pivotal plot twists, ensuring that anyone watching, unspoiled by major surprises, will be genuinely startled when these moments unfold.

Following the Star Wars saga in its release order can sometimes feel a bit perplexing, mainly due to the narrative’s non-linear structure. It’s evident that George Lucas originally conceived the prequels as the opening chapters of his epic tale. As the more recent installments arrived, the storyline became even more intricate, weaving the sequels with somewhat sporadic journeys into the past.

Machete Order:

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) Star Wars (1977) The Empire Strikes Back (1980) Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005) Return of the Jedi (1983) Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Back in 2011, Rod Hilton unveiled the ‘Machete Order’ – a clever way to enjoy Star Wars while keeping the surprises intact, like the bombshell about Luke Skywalker‘s real dad. But here’s the kicker: Hilton gave Episode I – The Phantom Menace the cold shoulder, even though it’s like the hidden gem of the story!

Picture this Star Wars marathon starting with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – it’s like the appetizer, setting up the Death Star and Darth Vader. The real “aha” moments hit you after The Empire Strikes Back, revealing Darth Vader’s true colors and the incredible parallels between Anakin and Luke, making Return of the Jedi a rollercoaster of suspense.

George Lucas once said Star Wars is like poetry, with a rhyme scheme – and this viewing order lets you spot those cool patterns! Then comes Solo: A Star Wars Story to cleanse your palate before diving into the sequels. But there’s a little hiccup after The Empire Strikes Back – Leia’s big family secret is kind of spoiled, thanks to the final scenes of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Oh, and Solo’s placement might seem random. It’s like your pre-game hangout with Han Solo before the epic Star Wars: The Force Awakens takes the stage. Buckle up and savor the adventure!

Movies with TV Shows In Release Order:

Star Wars (1977) The Empire Strikes Back (1980) Return of the Jedi (1983) Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005) Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) Star Wars: The Clone Wars Seasons 1-7 (2008-2020) Star Wars Rebels (2014-2018) Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) Star Wars Resistance (2018-2020) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) The Mandalorian seasons 1 and 2 (2020) Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021-) The Book of Boba Fett (2021) Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) Andor (2022-) Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022-) The Mandalorian season 3 (2023) Young Jedi Adventures (2023) Ahsoka (2023)

Embarking on the journey of watching the Star Wars movies and TV shows in release order can be a thrilling adventure, especially as the beloved franchise keeps growing. While it might seem complex, some fans willingly embrace this approach, uniting both movies and TV series for a comprehensive viewing experience. To maintain a seamless viewing path, this guide frequently groups TV shows together, except for the recent Disney+ TV series set in The Mandalorian era, where each series seamlessly contributes to the overarching narrative.

Following this sequence is like strapping into a rollercoaster ride through the ever-evolving Star Wars galaxy. You get to witness characters and themes evolving faster than a hyperdrive jump. It’s like sitting in the writer’s room as they cook up these fresh and exciting tales, mixing nostalgia with innovation, kind of like making blue milk milkshakes.

But let’s be real, it’s not exactly a walk in the Ewok-infested park. The plot twists and turns are like a drunken Hutt on roller skates. And with Star Wars adding more content than Jawas collect droids, it’s like trying to find the droids you’re looking for in a sandstorm.

To add to the confusion, you’ve got all these series set in The Mandalorian era weaving in and out, making it harder to figure out which thread is part of the grand space quilt and which is just space lint. It’s a puzzle bigger than the Death Star, but hey, that’s what makes Star Wars so wonderfully crazy!

Chronological Order (In Sequence of Time)

Dive into the Star Wars universe by following the chronological order. Begin your journey with the prequels, embrace the classic original trilogy, and wrap it up with the captivating sequel trilogy. This approach offers a fresh and fascinating perspective on the unfolding storyline, allowing you to witness the galaxy’s evolution from its earliest moments to the most recent.

While this viewing order paints a comprehensive picture of the narrative’s growth, be prepared for certain plot twists to take on new dimensions when compared to the release order.

The Star Wars timeline is firmly rooted in the significant Battle of Yavin, categorized as ‘BBY’ (Before Battle of Yavin) and ‘ABY’ (After Battle of Yavin). This chronological sequence offers an immersive exploration of the temporal dynamics, granting viewers privileged insight into the evolution of beloved characters and iconic themes within this captivating galaxy.

Although you might find fewer surprise twists in the original trilogy when watching in this order, the depth of context adds a profound and enchanting resonance to each scene. Your voyage through Star Wars is bound to be truly exceptional and captivating. May the Force accompany you on this unforgettable odyssey!

Chronology of of the Films:

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (32 BBY) Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (22 BBY) Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (19 BBY) Solo: A Star Wars Story (13 BBY – 10 BBY) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (0 BBY) A New Hope (0 BBY) The Empire Strikes Back (3 ABY)Return of the Jedi (4 ABY) Star Wars: The Force Awakens (34 ABY) Star Wars: The Last Jedi (34 ABY) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (35 ABY)

If you’re all about the Star Wars movies and not diving into TV series, going with the chronological viewing order can be a solid choice. The age-old debate between watching Star Wars chronologically or by release order continues, but here’s the scoop: most folks already know the big surprises from the original trilogy, so going in chronological order won’t spoil the fun.

And hey, when you’re rocking the Star Wars chronological order, don’t forget to include Disney’s spinoffs like Solo and Rogue One – they’re like missing puzzle pieces in the grand narrative! So, may the Force guide you on this cinematic adventure.

Chronology of TV Shows:

Young Jedi Adventures (approx. 200 BBY) Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi season 1, episodes 1-3 (68 BBY-32 BBY) Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi season 1, episode 4 (32 BBY) Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi season 1, episode 5 (22 BBY) Star Wars: The Clone Wars (22 BBY-19 BBY) Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi season 1, episode 6 (19 BBY) Star Wars: The Bad Batch (c. 19 BBY) Obi-Wan Kenobi (9 BBY) Andor (5 BBY) Star Wars Rebels (5 BBY-0 BBY) The Mandalorian seasons 1-2 (c. 9 ABY) The Book of Boba Fett (c. 9 ABY) The Mandalorian season 3 (c. 9ABY – 12 ABY) Ahsoka (c. 9ABY – 12 ABY) Star Wars Resistance seasons 1-2 (34 ABY – 35 ABY)

In the epic realm of Star Wars TV shows, most dutifully fit within the cinematic tapestry, threading their narratives amid the blockbuster movies. Yet, behold the captivating enigma that is the older Tales of the Jedi, whisking us away to a distant galaxy, long before the shadow of The Phantom Menace fell – a delightful aberration. Should you dare embark on a Star Wars TV show marathon, yearning for simplicity, prepare for the intricate tapestry that unfurls.

And now, brace yourself for the truly intriguing twist! George Lucas, the mastermind behind the saga, brought forth a tantalizing concoction with Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Presented as a captivating anthology, this mosaic of storytelling ignites the flames of curiosity. For the ardent purists who demand perfection, a guide exists, meticulously laying out the saga in chronological splendor. It is the lodestar for those who seek the purest essence of this galactic epic.

Yet, for seasoned Star Wars connoisseurs, navigating the labyrinthine chronology is but a mere trifle. Disney’s TV offerings, whether in the realm of live-action drama or animated adventures, ascend as the crowning jewels of this interstellar treasure trove. As you embark on this cinematic odyssey, let your trusty remote control be your guiding star. May the Force be with you on this transcendent journey!

For most dedicated fans

Embarking on the monumental quest to unravel the Star Wars saga in its complete chronological order is a Herculean feat, reserved for only the most devoted of fans. This epic endeavor, while daunting, unfurls a profound tapestry of evolving themes and ideas within the storied galaxy.

Yet, be forewarned, for this journey comes with its own trials and tribulations. As you venture forth, the anthology structure of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ shall test your resolve, adding an intricate layer of complexity to this grand odyssey.

Unraveling the Star Wars saga in chronological order is akin to a cosmic tapestry, granting viewers insight into the vast expanse of Palpatine’s intricate schemes. The narrative surges with unyielding momentum, and those who dare interlace the films and TV series witness a galaxy’s fate unveiled in clarity. A masterstroke by George Lucas is evident in his numbering of the prequels as episodes 1, 2, and 3, a symphony for the chronology.

Yet, beware, for in this chronological odyssey, the element of surprise that once graced the original Star Wars trilogy dwindles, casting a shadow of lament. The web of complexity tightens as the myriad TV shows endeavor to find their place in the grand timeline. The anthology structure of Star Wars: The Clone Wars becomes a labyrinthine puzzle for the dedicated few who dare to unravel this enigmatic order.

Conclusion

What’s your preferred method for watching Star Wars? Do you have a different order in mind for enjoying these movies and TV shows? However you decide to watch, remember that the key is to enjoy the content. Debating the order is less important than the thrill of the galaxy far, far away.

