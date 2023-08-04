Sylvester Stallone is well known not only in Hollywood but across the globe as an action star thanks to his portrayal of boxer Rocky Balboa in the Rocky series (1976–present). The actor has been delivering hits for around six decades and has been part of several well-known films and franchises, including The Expendables and The Rambo films. But did you know he even tried landing a part in Star Wars?

Stallone auditioned for a pivotal role in George Lucas’ Star War – but unfortunately didn’t land it. The original trilogy – for which he auditioned, featured Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Harrison Ford (Han Solo), Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia), and James Earl Jones (Darth Vader’s voice). Read on to know which role Sylvester auditioned for and how it went.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote The Expendables 3, action star Sylvester Stallone opened up about auditioning for the part of Han Solo in Star Wars. The actor revealed creator George Lucas’ reaction to it and even shed light on the response he gave him and the producers once he was done performing.

Talking to Jimmy Fallon, Sylvester Stallone revealed both George Lucas and his producers were exhausted after a full day of auditions and seemed to dislike him for the part right from the start. Not someone to take things quietly, Stallone revealed he cut the chase before it even began by simply telling the panel, “Let me just make it easy for you. I would look like crap in spandex, leotards and a ray gun. I get it. Guys in space don’t have this face, I get it.”

Check out Sylvester Stallone animatedly explaining his Star Wars audition here:

On the professional front, Sylvester Stallone was recently seen playing Stakar Ogordin in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He will next be seen onscreen as Barney Ross in Expendables.

For more news and updates, as well as interesting throwback stories about your favourite stars, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Kevin Hart’s Wife Who Was 8 Months Pregnant Found Him Cheating On Her In Vegas: “I Just Kept Saying, ‘How The F*ck Did You Let That Happen?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News