Mark Hamill is ready to hang up his lightsabre and retire his ‘Star Wars’ character Luke Skywalker.

The actor first played the Jedi hero in 1977’s ‘Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope’ and its two sequels as well as returning for three more films and a surprise appearance in Disney Plus series ‘The Mandalorian’ – but now the 71-year-old screen star says it’s time for Luke to move aside.

During an appearance on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’, Mark explained: “I just don’t see any reason to [return to ‘Star Wars’]. Let me put it that way: I mean, they have so many stories to tell, they don’t need Luke anymore. I had my time, and that’s good. But that’s enough.”

He added of his iconic role: “I mean, the truth of the matter is, I never really expected to be remembered for anything. I just wanted to make a living doing what I liked. And I thought, ‘Well, it could be worse. I could be, like, known as being the best actor who ever played Adolf Hitler, you know?’ At least Luke is an admirable fellow!”

Luke Skywalker died in Rian Johnson’s 2017 movie ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi’, but he appeared as a Force ghost in J.J. Abrams’ 2019 movie ‘Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker’ and was later seen in ‘The Mandalorian‘ which was set in the years prior.

Mark recently admitted he felt emotional when he filmed Luke’s demise, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “Well, the whole thing was emotional, because when I read [Episode] VIII, I knew it was over. So I was relishing every moment, but also saying goodbye to all those people that I had associated with over the years. So I still miss them.”

