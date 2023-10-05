Johnny Depp may have been part of several roles since he entered showbiz in 1984, but Jack Sparrow is one engraved deep in our hearts. Pirates Of The Caribbean is a billion-dollar franchise today with worldwide collections of $4.5 billion. But, none of it would have happened had Disney followed its initial plans of taking inspiration from Star Wars. Scroll below for the unknown inside details!

Disney and Jerry Bruckheimer came together for Pirates Of The Caribbean, which released its first installment in 2003 starring Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, and Kevin McNally, who’ve been a part of all the parts. Actors like Keira Knightley, Zoe Saldana, and Orlando Bloom also have been a part of the cast on and off during its 5-part franchise.

As per a recent report by Fandomwire, Disney wanted Jack Sparrow to look as handsome as Han Solo (played by Harrison Ford) in Star Wars. They initially hated the kohl eyes, dreadlocks, bandana, and the head accessories carried by its lead character. One can only imagine the blunder it could have turned into.

One could also witness a few scenes from Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl, where Jack Sparrow had a toned-down eyeliner look. However, Johnny Depp and director Gore Verbinsk disapproved of their vision and continued with their original idea. Rest, as they say, is history, but we’re glad that Disney agreed, and we are blessed with the blockbuster franchise that POTC is today!

Meanwhile, the future of Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 remains uncertain. Margot Robbie was initially hired for a spin-off film, but Disney later shelved the idea.

There have been multiple rumors that claim JD was fired by Disney due to his unprofessional habits, like turning up late on sets in a drunken state. Johnny Depp has previously confirmed that he will not return to Pirates Of The Caribbean, but only time will tell if his fans’ requests lead to a change of heart.

