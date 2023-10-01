Keira Knightley is an amazing actress with a captivating screen presence. She is known for her roles in period films like Pride & Prejudice and Atonement, along with the iconic Disney franchise Pirates of the Caribbean. The actress once shared her how she would only do s*x scenes in movies directed by female directors while explaining how she got uncomfortable doing the intimate scenes with a male crew.

Sometimes, the script demands love-making scenes, and they need to be handled with care as wrongfully handling them might end up looking cheap and aesthetically bad; and it seems the Pirates of the Caribbean star also had something similar in mind. Keep scrolling below to get the deets!

In 2021, speaking on the Chanel Connects, Keira Knightley explained why she wanted to film s*x scenes only if female directors were in charge. She said, “If I was making a story that was about that journey of motherhood and body acceptance, I feel like, I’m sorry, but that would have to be with a female filmmaker. I don’t have an absolute ban, but I kind of do with men. I don’t want it to be those horrible s*x scenes where you’re all greased up, and everybody is grunting. I’m not interested in doing that.”

Keira Knightley continued, “I feel very uncomfortable now trying to portray the male gaze. Saying that, there are times where I go, ‘Yeah, I completely see where this s*x would be really good in this film, and you basically just need somebody to look hot.’ “

Keira further added, “So, therefore, you can use somebody else because I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now, and I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men n*ked.”

