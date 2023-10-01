Looks like all is not well in the paradise of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. A bunch of new images have surfaced on the Internet, which seems to be pointing out at the tension between the two Hollywood biggies. Affleck and Lopez appeared to be in a tense conversation in a car, which might be related to her frequent meet-ups with his former wife, Jennifer Garner. Scroll down to know what exactly happened.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married last year and recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Ben was earlier married to Jennifer Garner, and they share two kids together. Ben has been taking care of the parenting responsibilities despite their split but it now seems to be getting on the nerves of Jennifer Lopez.

According to Page Six, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez drove around Los Angeles and the former was captured talking in a very animated way, which got captured in the cameras. Affleck seemed to be making his point as Lopez listened to him making a serious face. At one point, Lopez looked angrily as her actor husband spoke to her. One of the other images showed Lopez glaring at Affleck as he continued to put across his point. Despite what the pictures said, a source close to the couple claimed that there was “nothing heated about their discussion.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have not yet responded to their photos going viral for all the wrong reasons. The latest surfaced pictures of the two come after the Batman V Superman star was seen sharing an intimate moment with his former wife Jennifer Garner.

A source had recently said that the three of them were co-parenting peacefully adding that Affleck is a lot more “healthy” these days now that he’s with Lopez. The insider added, “The drama of the past and the emotions of divorce are long gone and they are all making it work.”

However, before the tense images of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surfaced, a source had stated that Lopez was not happy with Affleck and Garner’s hugging out in the car. “JLo’s absolutely furious and feels like she’s been blindsided by these pictures,” said the tipster adding, “Ben’s been insisting they were completely innocent and JLo does believe him but he’s also been unrepentant.”

