One of the A-listers of Hollywood, Hugh Jackman, is known for his witty nature, humble personality and versatile acting chops. The actor, even though is going through a rough phase in his personal life, has never shown it. Apart from portraying different characters in hit movies, he is most popularly known for portraying Wolverine in the X-Men franchise and its spin-offs.

However, once the actor opened up about his regrets about doing a film named ‘Movie 43’ and revealed that it had been the worst choice he had ever made. The film even received the lowest rank on Rotten Tomatoes with an almost 4% rating. Scroll ahead to read more about it.

Movie 43 saw a few big names on the list. Not only did the critics slam the movie, but also the actor himself, Hugh Jackman, had a few notes to share with his past self for choosing a script like ‘Movie 43’. In an interview with Yahoo, Hugh had said, “When they come to you with an idea of putting t*sticles around your neck, and being part of this hilarious ensemble of some of the funniest movies of all time, don’t believe them.”

Hugh Jackman further added in the conversation, “You can take the t*sticles, because you use them quite a lot at parties, and it actually gets a good laugh, but the movie you could do without.”

While talking about what he could expect in his future years in the X-Men franchise, Jackman made a hilarious remark, “I know that sounds really bizarre, that you will still be playing Wolverine 14 years from now, and it’s going to reunite all the actors that you’re about to work with on X-Men. You’re also going to work with a bunch of younger actors, some of which have just been born. I know that’s going to sound very strange, but yes, they’re all going to be very young, and they’re all going to remind you on a daily basis that they watched you in this movie you’re about to do. Don’t hit them.” For the unversed, Hugh will be next seen in Deadpool 3 along with Ryan Reynolds.

Well, what are your thoughts about Hugh Jackman’s regret about doing Movie 43? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce To Make Their ‘Love Story’ Official By Dressing Up As Barbie & Ken For Halloween? An Insider Claims The Footballer Is “Okay” With All The Chaos Around Their Rumoured Romance

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News