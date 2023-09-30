Tom Holland and Zendaya are undoubtedly among the most adored couples in Hollywood. The duo never misses a chance of giving away major couple goals and making us drool over their understanding and romance. While they are open to discussing their relationship now, there was a time when the two were best friends and even addressed each other as the same. They have also revealed how they have influenced each other’s lives for good and Zendaya was helping her now-beau Tom when he could not keep calm with his fans.

Tom and Zendaya first met on the sets of the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming. They reportedly became close friends and later began their romantic relationship.

The 2016 film Captain America: Civil War marked Tom Holland’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. He was shot to overnight fame as he was the new Peter Parker who had landed in everyone’s hearts. Back in 2021, Holland revealed how he was being a “d*ck” toward his fans who approached him in public, and Zendaya was the one who helped in changing his way.

Talking to British GQ, the Unchartered star said, “Talking to Zendaya’s helped me a lot, actually.” He continued, “I used to come across sometimes as a bit of a dick to fans, mainly as I was always so surprised that they’d want a picture with me or signature or whatever. I’d have the typical Londoner reaction, one of instant suspicion: ‘Why are you talking to me?’”

Revealing how the Euphoria star helped him, he said, “Zendaya spotted this and quickly told me that this sort of reaction was going to be more aggro than just smiling and taking the picture,” he continued. “She totally changed the way I am able to be more comfortable in public.”

