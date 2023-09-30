Hugh Jackman and Kate Winslet are among the most celebrated actors in the entertainment industry. The two have separately given away many blockbusters, but when they united for a 2013 film, it came out to be a disaster. Yes, we are talking about Movie 43, the one which saw a number of A-list stars but failed to impress the audience and the critics and ended up winning three worst awards. While the movie was an experimental idea, Jackman and Winslet’s names were reportedly used to lure other actors.

Movie 43 is an anthology which saw 12 directors, including Peter Farrelly, Brett Ratner and Griffin Dunne, coming together and working on a comedy movie. The many stories in the movie covered various topics and saw several A-listers starring in them.

Among the many stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Winslet were the first ones whose star value was used to bring in the others. The sketch comedy’s original idea was brought by producer Charlie Wessler to Peter Farrelly, who then brought in the two stars. As they wrote the script and shot the part titled The Catch, Wessler and Farrelly used Jackman and Winslet’s name to lure other actors.

As per Telegraph, Charlie Wessler once said, “And once we had them onboard, and Pete had shot their short, The Catch, we had something to show people, and then they were almost chomping at the bit to get to do one.” However, Kate Winslet and Hugh Jackman were not all happy doing the project and tried to get out of it, but Farrelly was not ready to lose them.

In another interview, the Dumb and Dumber helmer once admitted how he asked the crew to shoot the piece with the two actors as per their timings and “guilt them” into doing it. He said, “They clearly wanted out, but we wouldn’t let them. Wait for them. Shoot them when they want to shoot. Guilt them to death.” He later mentioned that many other stars also tried their way out of the movie but ended up being in it.

Apart from Hugh Jackman and Kate Winslet, the ensemble cast of Movie 43 saw Chris Pratt, Emma Stone, Halle Berry, Gerard Butler, Jeremy Allen White, Anna Faris, Christopher Mintz-Please, Chloe Grace Moretz, Kristen Bell, Kieran Culkin, Naomi Watts, Jason Sudeikis, Bob Odenkirk, Uma Thurman, Richard Gere and more. While the movie did not achieve its expected sum at the box office, it did win three awards, all the worst ones. The movie bagged Golden Raspberry Awards for worst screenplay, worst director and even worst picture.

