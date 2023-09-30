American television sitcom Friends is one of the most loved shows worldwide. The sitcom’s hilarious scenes still dominate social media, flaunting the series’ characteristic humour. Regarding sarcastic humour, Matthew Perry’s performance as Chandler Bing cannot be forgotten.

Perry’s impeccable comedic timing and delivery of witty one-liners made Chandler one of the funniest characters on the show. He is responsible for several iconic catchphrases, such as “Could I BE any more…?” and “I’m not great at the advice, can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?”

However, it wasn’t easy for him to play the character with such finesse. Matthew Perry candidly shared a hidden challenge he confronted during the show’s initial broadcast. The star openly discussed the fear and anxiety he experienced, dreading the live audience’s laughter.

During the long-awaited Friends: The Reunion special, Perry openly disclosed the tremendous pressure he experienced while performing in front of the live studio audience. Perry admitted, “To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh.” The actor continued emphasizing the importance of the live audience’s laughter for him, “And it’s not healthy, for sure. But I would sometimes say a line, and they wouldn’t laugh, and I would sweat and just go into convulsions. If I didn’t get the laugh I was supposed to get, I would freak out.”

Matthew Perry’s revelation also surprised his close castmates. Lisa Kudrow, renowned for portraying Phoebe, was astonished by Perry’s confession and shared her reaction, saying, “You didn’t tell us that, though. I don’t remember you ever saying that.” Perry added that he dealt with this pressure “every single night.”

Matthew Perry’s pursuit of laughter extended beyond his own lines. Matt LeBlanc, famous for playing Joey, recounted an entertaining story during the reunion special. LeBlanc reminisced about a scene in which he accidentally stumbled over his mark, resulting in multiple retakes of him entering the coffee shop and triggering uproarious laughter from the audience. Perry though chimed in, “Because I was like, ‘Somebody’s getting a laugh, I can’t handle it — I need to get a laugh, too.'” This moment highlights Perry’s inner desire to get laughter from his audience.

